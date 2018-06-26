Erdoğan, top officials discuss transition to executive presidency

Following the victory in Turkey's June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, ministers and top bureaucrats on Tuesday to discuss the transition to an executive presidency.

The top officials gathered at noon at the Huber Mansion in Tarabya neighborhood, the presidential residence in Istanbul's Sarıyer district.

Presidency sources said that the roadmap for the transition will be discussed in the meeting.

The Turkish electorate approved switching from the parliamentary cabinet system to an executive presidency – proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and backed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – in a narrowly-decided referendum on April 16, 2017, with 51.4 percent of the votes.

The constitutional changes introduced after the referendum were to take effect in the elections that were scheduled for 2019. However, both the AK Party and MHP, joining forces in the People's Alliance, called for snap elections on June 24 to accelerate the transition period amid economic worries and national security threats.

Incumbent Erdoğan, backed by his AK Party and alliance partner MHP, received 52.6 percent of the votes in the presidential race, becoming Turkey's first president to wield executive powers.

The People's Alliance also maintained a majority in the parliament with 53.7 percent of the votes and 344 out of 600 total seats, enough to pass laws but falling 66 short of the 400 deputies necessary to approve constitutional amendments and six short of 350 deputies needed to call for a referendum.