Profit from waste art for girls' education

Physical therapist Zeynep Elbeyli, who dedicated herself to art and started to design using waste products after surviving breast cancer in Gaziantep province, donates the income she earns from her pieces to girls' education.

Explaining she sees art as the most naive way to express herself, Zeynep Elbeyli, 55, said that she tries to give a social message by combining art and waste.

"I design my pieces step by step. While some are finish in two days, some continue for six months. When I complete a work, its story becomes clearer. My objects come together, loving each other. I generally work with light since it can be both functional and metaphorical. I want light to turn into enlightenment in people," she said.

Noting she has been using old things with these designs for five years, Elbeyli said: "I opened eight exhibitions so far. After my exhibitions, people started to say that they feel better and don't let anything to go wasted. They also bring some materials for me. The reasons why my designs are so interesting for people are both their composition and light. Making these products as functional objects isn't something easy. It requires math, intelligence and aesthetics. I think these are all symbols of women. I don't use a specific technique like painters or sculptors do. I just combine unrelated objects without any technique, but with an aesthetic perspective. Therefore, the most important things are my efforts, patience and solutions."

80 products registered

Remarking she seeks life in meaning, Elbeyli said: "I had an inner journey after I had cancer. Everyone has had a time when they hit bottom. You start to question your existence in this world in hard times. Then, you realize the difference of being created as a human being. When you question life, this also reflects in your work. That is, it flows into your work. I think these pieces are our souls slipping through our fingers. Your thoughts and feelings such as hope, rebellion and missing are all on your work."

She said that her art contributed to the treatment of her illness. She added: "My brand registration was done as Zeynep Elbeyli trashine. I register all of my authentic designs. I have had 80 products registered as of now. It is a way to prove that these interesting pieces belong to me."