Big names step off London catwalk amid digital disruption

Models will strut their stuff on catwalks when London's menswear fashion week gets under way on Saturday, but absent will be some big industry names who have chosen to skip the event, or make digital presentations in place of runway shows.

The event will see around 50 traditional catwalk shows over three days, with the remainder of the 80 designers on the bill showcasing their wares through a variety of other events, including digitally.

The transition to new methods of connecting with buyers has cost the event some of its biggest catwalk names. Punk icon Vivienne Westwood announced last month that she would eschew a runway show and showcase her collection via an audio-visual presentation.

Other big brands, including Britain's Burberry and J.W. Anderson, decided to skip the event last year and this year respectively, in favor of holding "co-ed" shows during London's fashion week for womenswear in February.

"All we're trying to do is shorten the distance from a consumer to a pair of trousers," said London Fashion Week Men's Chairman Dylan Jones, who is also the editor of British GQ magazine.

"If a brand or a designer deems that it's much better for them to do a joint show, a show out of season, a digital show, go direct to consumer - doesn't matter. It's all about amplifying British creativity and selling."