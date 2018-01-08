Lake Çıldır to host 5th int'l winter festival

Lake Çıldır, the second largest lake of the eastern Anatolian region, is preparing to bring back old Turkish traditions in an annual international winter festival in February.

The 5th International Çıldır Crystal Lake Festival will be held in the Çıldır district of Ardahan on Feb. 10.

"We invite everyone to Çıldır on Feb. 10. The lake will come to life with the festival featuring events such as horse-drawn sleigh rides [on the frozen lake], mounted archery, javelin throw and wrestling," Mayor Yakup Azizoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday.

Describing the lake as a significant tourism center, Azizoğlu noted an increase in the number of tourist reservations for the festival.

"There will be a high level of participation, including domestic and foreign tourists. We have received a large number of reservations," he said.

The winter festival, which was launched in 2013 in an attempt to promote winter tourism in the region, is expected to attract a large number of visitors to the area.