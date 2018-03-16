Kite Museum ready for spring, brings color to Istanbul's skies

Founded by the Istanbul Kite-flyers Association to pass down the kite-flying tradition of Anatolia to the future generations, the Kite Museum operating within the Üsküdar Municipality's Mehmet Naci Aköz Museum is now ready for spring. The Kite Museum, which has been operating for the last 13 years, displays a total of 2,700 kites collected from 33 countries around the world. Moreover, the visitors get a chance to examine various kite materials that are used to make kites fly.

The museum informs visitors about kite-flying traditions and each kite that is displayed, interactively.

The Kite School within the museum also teaches children how to build their own kites under the supervision of experts and teachers. Children, as well as adults who build their own kites, get ready for spring, which is the best time to fly kites in the Istanbul skies.

The Kite Museum in Istanbul's Üsküdar district is open every day except for Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge. Those who want to buy the kites they build are required to pay TL 18 to meet the cost of the materials they use.

For further information, you can visit the official website of the museum www.ucurtmadunyasi.com or the social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.