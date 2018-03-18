Extremely rare 2-headed, 2-hearted snake born in Florida

An extremely rare two-headed and two-hearted snake was born in Florida, the National Geographic reported.

The snake bred by a Florida snake breeder was reportedly born with two separate heads emerging from a single body.

The rare animal was brought to famous veterinarian Dr. Susan Kelleher, and Dr. Lauren Thielen analyzed the snake and concluded that it is a rare example as it does not share internal organs unlike other two-headed animals and has two hearts.

"I was shocked it has two hearts," Dr. Thielen told the National Geographic and added: "But it was really cool to understand that the Siamese twin snake was really two snakes in one outer skin."

The vet also noted that the snake has a higher chance of survival as it has two digestive tracts, which will enable it to receive proper nutrition.

Although two-headed snakes generally do not live for long periods, Dr. Thielen said that the fate of the snake may prove otherwise.