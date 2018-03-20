Turkish men spend more on entertainment than women

Turkish men spend more money on entertainment and socializing than women according to the Turkey Waste Report. The report also suggests that as social status rises, money spent on entertainment and socializing rises accordingly.

The report indicates that when people's income increases, 30 percent prefer to spend more money on things other than necessities, while 17 percent prefer to spend money on culture and art events. On the other hand, 16 percent prefer to move to a better, more comfortable house.

An average Turk spends TL 235.6 ($60) per month on entertainment and socializing events, such as travelling and dining out.

While 40 percent can only spend TL 100 to socialize, 27.7 percent spend more than TL 250.

The report shows that Turkish men spend TL 264.5 per month for entertainment, while women spend TL 206.6.

After the report was published, people were asked to comment on the results. While 69.5 percent think that the money spent on entertainment and socializing is normal, 8.8 percent think it is too much. Those who think money spent monthly on entertainment is fine spend TL 426, those who find the results normal spend TL 260, and those who find it too much spend TL 149.