Rare blue dahlias blossoms in Turkey's Black Sea plateau

Spring has sprung in Anatolia with blue dahlia heralding its arrival in the Black Sea region. Famous for its fields of the blue blooms, Trabzon's Kadırak Plateau is currently blanketed with these iconic flowers just waiting for visitors to appreciate their beauty.

Located 1,300 meters above sea level, Kadırak Plateau turns blue every year in the beginning of April. This year, the flowers bloomed earlier than usual, though they are as beautiful as ever. Lucky locals, who have been enjoying the mild weather and flowers while dressed in their traditional folkloric attire, encourage nature lovers as well as amateur and professional photographers to visit the most beautiful plateau in the region. The local government is also considering making an artificial lake and turning the plateau into a tourist center for the region.

Blue dahlias are protected by the International Bern Contract. As a result, Kadırak Pateau was designated a natural park by the Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs last year.Blue dahlia only bloom two weeks a year, so if you are free this weekend, pay a visit to Trabzon to catch a rare glimpse of these protected spring heralds.