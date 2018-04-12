   
Belgian zoo welcomes third baby elephant in 6 months

REUTERS
MECHELEN, Belgium
The newborn elephant baby and other elephants are pictured in their enclosure at the animal park Planckendael in Muizen, near Mechelen, on April 11, 2018. (AFP Photo)
A Belgian zoo on Wednesday welcomed its third baby elephant of the past six months, delighting visitors and zookeepers alike.

The new arrival, an Asian elephant still without a name, was the first male born at Planckendael zoo this year.

"We got our third baby, three in a row, three healthy babies. You can't make an elephant zookeeper happier," said Ben Van Dyck who looks after the animals.

On his feet within fifteen minutes of his birth and now walking well, the newborn is perfectly healthy, the zoo said.

He became the tenth member of the elephant family at a zoo whose breeding program aims to help repopulate the endangered species.

