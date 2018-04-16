Junk dealer returns gold coins found in stove

A selfless junk dealer in southwestern Turkey returned 100 gold coins he found hidden away in an old stove.

Aşır Öztürk, 36, has been making a living by collecting and selling junk materials in Burdur for the last 20 years.

It was a usual day for him until he was given an old stove, oven and a refillable gas cylinder by a man named Ayhan Yaman.

Inside the stove, he found 100 gold coins, worth almost TL 30,000 ($7,320.12), apparently forgotten by the owner.

Without any hesitation, Öztürk headed to Yaman's house to return the newfound treasure.

"I wanted to return the gold coins without any hesitation. I immediately went to the person I took the stove from. The owner of the coins said: ‘I did not know what was in it'," Öztürk said.

When he saw the coins Yaman realized that his father had been keeping his savings in the unused stove.

"We never make our living with ill-gotten money," Öztürk said, "but I was really surprised when I first saw the coins."