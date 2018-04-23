Antalya opens first Parkinson's School in Turkey

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality has opened a Parkinson's School, breaking new ground. The school, which aims to increase the life quality of Parkinson's patients and their relatives with seminars and exercises, will be an example for other municipalities. The Metropolitan Municipality, which started a special exercise program a while ago as part of Antalya Sports and Fitness Centers (ASFİM), created the school project to provide information about Parkinson disease.

Lessons started at the first Parkinson's School in Turkey, a joint project of the municipality and Akdeniz University. In a seminar held in Atatürk Cultural Center's (AKM) Perge Hall as part of the lessons, Professor İsmail Tufan and Specialist Melih Vural handled Parkinson's disease in every aspect. Before the seminar, all participants did some exercises.

Professor Tufan pointed out that this educational model was practiced for the first time by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality in Turkey and said: "This is a proud development. We opened this school with the support of Mayor Menderes Türel. This is a model project for other cities and municipalities."

The school's aim is to decrease the problems that Parkinson's patients and their relatives confront due to the disease and create awareness for the life quality of these patients. While theoretical information will be provided by informative seminars, quality exercise programs will also take place in ASFİM centers. Thus, patients will embrace life again.

Parkinson's disease is an ever-increasing, chronic disease. It appears due to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. It is the second most common disease related to nerve cells after Alzheimer's. For example, if we accept Antalya's population is 1.5 million, 300 people have this disease in this population every year. Patients are generally 50 or older, but it can also appear at early ages. One patient out of 20 is younger than 20. The older we get, the greater the risk. The rate of the disease is the same for both sexes.