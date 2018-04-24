Istanbulites to sweat it out at sports festival

Istanbulites will sweat it out in a sports-filled weekend as the SweatFest 2018 comes to town on May 5 and 6.

The second edition of the event will be held at Tersane Istanbul by the Golden Horn. It will host various sports branches, including sailing, canoeing, basketball, Pilates, beach volleyball, CrossFit, nature sports, cycling, fitness, running, dancing, yoga and many more.

Sports lovers, as well as people looking for some inspiration, can come and join to have a lovely - and sweaty - weekend. Apart from sports, it will also focus on healthy-living and wellness through workshops and stalls.

Sports junkies, who will attend the festival, will get a chance to relax with a massage at the Post-SWEAT Happiness area of the festival and enjoy the beach, the sand and the view of the old Istanbul along the Golden Horn.

When the sun goes down, the festival-goers will be able to enjoy a great night with open-air concerts.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased online on Biletix.