Evolution of Turkish archery on display in Belgrade

The history of Turkish archery is now on display in the "Turkish Archery Exhibition" in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. The exhibition, organized by the Archers Foundation of Turkey, will be open until May 5.Held under the auspices of Turkey's Embassy in Belgrade in cooperation with the Yunus Emre Institute, the exhibition's opening was overseen by Serbian Culture and Information Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic, Commerce, Tourism and Telecommunication Minister Rasim Ljajic, the World Etnospor (Ethnic Sports) Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan, Turkey's Archers Foundation's Haydar Ali Yıldız, Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgiç and Yunus Emre Institute President Şeref Ateş.

Speaking during the opening, Erdoğan said nations have often used their common histories as excuses to start conflicts, but Turkey and Serbia are demonstrating that common history can also be used to promote love and brotherhood.

"Serbia and Turkey have used their shared history of more than 500 years for the good of both nations and strengthen both countries," he said.

Traditional Turkish archery's roots date back to the first millennium B.C. to the Scythians, Huns and other early Asian archery traditions. The mounted archers of the Central Asian steppes have used similar archery tackle and fighting strategies throughout history. However, Turkish archery evolved during the Ottoman Empire after the Archers Foundation was established by Sultan Mehmed II - also known as Mehmed the Conqueror - in 1453.