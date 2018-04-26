Britain's Prince William to be best man at his brother Harry's wedding

Britain's Prince Harry has asked his elder brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Harry was William's best man at his own glittering wedding to wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace said.

The announcement comes after the birth of William and Kate's third child on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to name the new prince.

William is second in line to the throne after the brothers' father Prince Charles.

Markle is still to announce who will be her maid of honor.

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbors, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.