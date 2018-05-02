Koç Museum offers wonders for classic automobile lovers

Alongside its examples of beautiful antique automobiles, Rahmi M. Koç Museum is currently offering a uniquely nostalgic experience that bridges Budapest and Istanbul in its new exhibition "Yolunuz Açık Olsun" (God Speed You) featuring special photos of a competition organized by the Royal Hungarian Automobile Club in 1912.

The museum facilitates discovery and unique journeys for visitors about transportation, industry and communication history with its 14,000-piece rich collection dating back 106 years. Revealing the unforgettable moments of the first official competition organized between Budapest and Istanbul in 1912, the "Yolunuz Açık Olsun" exhibition was simultaneously opened in Rahmi M. Koç Museum and the Hungarian Cultural Center.

The exhibition, comprised of special photos of the nearly 2,000-kilometer trip, is an official parade of many drophead producer brands, such as French DeDion-Bouton, American Packard and Italian Fiat. The experiences of the 25 contestants, who had to wear protective clothes against rain and wind despite the summer heat, are also laid bare in the photos. In addition, photos of the competition's award ceremony, which was only completed by 19 contestants, are also on display. The exhibition can be visited in the Rahmi M. Koç Museum and the Hungarian Cultural Center until June 17.