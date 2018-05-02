Turkey's largest youth festival takes over Istanbul

Turkey's biggest and most comprehensive festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (İGF) - targeted at young people kicks off today at the Eurasia Show and Art Center. The festival brings Turkey's beloved brands, NGOs and public enterprises to the public though art exhibitions, workshops, sports activities, panel sessions and live concerts.

The young people of Istanbul will have new visions through these new experiences, make memories with their peers, find their own voices and enjoy their time while doing it. Under the sponsorship of Türk Telekom, popular Turkish singers Murat Boz, Teoman, Fatma Turgut, Berkay, Cem Belevi, Evrencan Gündüz, Oğuzhan Koç, Gripin, Jabbar, Manuş Baba, Sufle and Imera will give live performances to keep the young spirit of the festival alive. With the sponsorship of Borsa Istanbul, BitTalks will bring 30 important keynote speakers to the youngsters to inspire them and share experiences from the most-established names from different sectors.

Aiming to welcome more than one million young people throughout five-day event, the Istanbul Youth Festival will offer robotics workshops and a chance to visit Turkey's biggest digital exhibition. As a part of the festival, Ziraat Bank's Art Collection will bring the "Light and Color" digital exhibition which is displaying Turkey's first 5K resolution exhibition technology to the festival area. Moreover, the traveling libraries and art exhibitions that will be set up at the Eurasia Show and Art Center will offer new experienced to the young.

The Istanbul Youth Festival will also address different sports branches with various organizations. One of the events will feature the top directors of the Turkish Basketball Federation. The president of the federation and former NBA player Hidayet Türkoğlu, CEO and former national basketballer Ömer Onan, and the National Basketball Team's manager and former national basketball player Kerem Tunçeri will come together with the youngsters and give inspirational speeches to the future of the Turkish basketball.

Choosing a profession is probably the thing that confuses young people the most. To guide young people, the Istanbul Youth Festival organizes workshops and panel sessions. Moreover, the young will be able to experience their future jobs and learn more through the experiences of the others.

The festival is set to last until May 6.