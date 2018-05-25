New bungee catapult system installed in Turkey's Düzce

A rafting facility manager in Düzce province installed a bungee catapult system for visitors to provide a different type of adrenaline experience.

Köksal Özyurt, who manages the rafting facility in Dokuzdeğirmen village in the Cumayeri district, installed the bungee catapult system due to customer demand by those coming to Melen Stream for rafting.

In the system, adrenaline lovers are tied to elastic ropes between steel poles and are flung to a height of 20 meters, with the method of stretching accomplished through the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). Thus, customers get to float in the air and enjoy the aerial view.

Özyurt told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he installed the system to present a different service and offer new excitement to his customers. Noting they used elastic ropes between two parallel steel poles, which are 15 meters in length, Özyurt said, "We fling our customers who are tied with 8-meter-long ropes with this stretching method after we raised them for 3.5 meters. I planned the security measures by myself. Clothes are really important in adrenaline-filled sports. Everything should be durable."Suggesting that guests are interested in different, exciting experiences along with rafting, Özyurt added: "Safety comes first. Everything can happen in adrenaline-filled sports. We need to be careful. Thus, we are really cautious."The bungee catapult system attracts people of all ages. "Our thrill seeking, crazy customers try it first. Then, everyone wants to try. While they are in the air, they shout that everyone should try this," the manager added.

Osman Lokman Geçer, who tried the bungee catapult, said that he expended his energy in an entertaining and safe way.

Geçer stressed: "It is really entertaining, and there is no danger as you see. All security measures have been taken. Being in the air is really great. Being flung through the Melen Stream with such a system makes it more exciting. I recommend that nature and adrenaline lovers to try the bungee catapult."