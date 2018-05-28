'Ghost town' tour on camels in Kayaköy village

Known as the "ghost town," Kayaköy village in Muğla province hosts tourists who want to experience camel tours.

The village, which is 10 kilometers away from Fethiye district of Muğla, was changed with a Greek village during the population exchange between Greece and Turkey. However, the Turks coming from Greece did not prefer to live here, and it stayed abandoned. This is why the village is started to be called "the ghost town."

Tourists who tour around the village, presenting unique views, on camels for 15-40 minutes wait in line for a long time. They also have the chance to tour a part of the 3,000-year-old Lycian Way on camels.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), tour organizer Ferhan Seymen told that the perfect history of Kayaköy draws the attention of local and foreign tourists.

"Those who want to have a camel tour are first informed about what to do. We organize both short and long tours with camels. In short tours, people are on camels for nearly a distance of 200 meters. In long ones, the village is introduced and it continues for nearly 45 minutes. Visitors are interested in camels as they cannot see them in everywhere," Seymen added.

Implying people of all ages can try camel tours as it is safe for everyone, Seymen informed that the short tours are TL 20 and long turs TL 50 per person.

'We pay attention to their care'

Seymen explained that camels are hot wether animals and the region is very hot in the summer months. "We pay attention to their care. The people who deal with this job has been dealing with camels for 20 years. We receive health certificates from the Provincial Directorate of Food, Agriculture and Livestock every year. Controls are really important for us. Camels live among people here. We care about our visitors and animals," he continued.

Seymen mentioned that they host many tourists from Europe but mostly from England every year.

Robert Armstrong, 54, who came to Turkey for a holiday and tried camel tours, noted that he was on a camel for the first time and it was an interesting experience for him.

'I recommend my friends visiting Turkey'

Armstrong reported, "When I came here last year, I went for a walk in Kayaköy. I toured around it on a camel this year. It was really enjoyable. Kayaköy takes place in a Tv series in England. I saw the village in it and thought it is a special place. I have visited Turkey before. I think this country is a perfect place for a holiday. I recommend my friends visiting it, as well."