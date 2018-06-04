Gamers from seven to 70 come together in Istanbul

Organized by CNR Holding, Games Week Istanbul will take place between June 6 and 10.

Games Week Istanbul, where new video games and gaming technologies will be presented to the public, will host famous gamers, video game tournaments, cosplay competitions, esport tournaments and countless other events.

Gamers of every age, technology enthusiasts, gaming studios, universities and leading video game developers will all be present during the event. Participants will also get a chance to meet YouTube stars and test the latest video game consoles, virtual reality platforms and games that have not launched yet.