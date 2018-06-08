Little girl forgets to return books, writes apology letter to library

Eleven-year-old Merve Gül Yılmaz loves reading books and the best place to get all the books she wants is the local library in her hometown of Tekirdağ. Being a member of the library for years, little Merve had never forgotten to return the books she borrowed, until now.

Struggling with school and exams, she forgot to return three books she had borrowed some time ago. Feeling ashamed by her forgetfulness, Merve returned the books to the library earlier this week, with a short note attached. The note read:

"I am sorry to have not returned the three books titled, "'Kim Korkar Mavi Kurt'tan" (Who is scared from the Blue Wolf), "'Analitik Düşünme Becerileri" (Analytical Thinking Skills) and "'Elektrik ve Manyetizma" (Electricity and Magnetism), on time. I have dozens of exams and I kept forgetting to return the books. Again I am sorry for the late return."

Librarian Ahmet Dursun thanked Merve for her thoughtfulness and said, "I hope her behavior can set an example for adults as well."

Dursun took the additional step of hanging the letter Merve's sent in the reading hall where everybody could see it.