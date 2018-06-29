Kitesurfing festival brings color to Adana beach

Adana's Yumurtalık district is hosting the best names in kiteboarding, one of the most popular extreme sports in the world.

Known for its clean water, Yumurtalık is hosting the 4th Kiteboard Festival starting today. Organized by the Adana Metropolitan Municipality and Yumurtalık Municipality with the support of Çukurova Kiteboard Academy, the festival is hosting more than 100 extreme sport athletes who are ready to dance with the waves.

The competition will take place in different disciplines including Formula Kite Hydrofil, Twintip Slalom and Extreme Team. During the festival, the athletes who will go on to represent Turkey at the Aarhus World Championship will be chosen as well.