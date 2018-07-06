Istanbul's art calendar a feast of events in July

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality will be offering a dynamic calendar filled with culture for Istanbul citizens in July with events including movie screenings, a jazz festival, exhibitions and book releases.

Yeşilçam screenings

Unforgettable movies will be featured as part of the Yeşilçam Movie Days Program. Open to the public, the screenings are held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 p.m. at the amphitheater in Topkapı Cultural Park.

New book releases

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Kültür A.Ş. continues its literary activities and is preparing the releases of several new books for readers in July.The books "Haseki Hürrem Sultan," "Büyük Osmanlı Tarihi" (Great Ottoman History), "İstanbul'un 100 Eğitimcisi" (100 Instructors from Istanbul), "100 Abdülhamid Eseri" (100 Works by Abdülhamid), "Fotoğraflarla İstanbul" (Istanbul through Photographs), "Great Treasures" (Mübeccel Hazineler), "Gravürlerle Kudüs" (Jerusalem through Engravings), "İstanbul'un 100 Motifi" (100 Motifs of Istanbul), "2071'de İstanbul" (Istanbul 2071) and "Le Bosphore" by Joseph Schranz are all scheduled to debut this month. The second editions of "Fethin Kahramanları" (Heroes of the Conquest) and "Marmara Kıraathanesi" (Marmara Coffee Shop) will also be released in coming weeks.

Jazz Festival at Şerefiye Cistern

Şerefiye Cistern has reopened after extensive restoration conducted by Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and will host the 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival and an exhibition by Süleyman Saim Tekcan's in July. Additionally, various events will be organized at Miniaturk, Panorama 1453 History Museum, Turkish World Culture Neighborhood and the Yerebatan Cistern.