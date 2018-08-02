Turkey's annual natural resource consumption higher than average

At an ever-quicker rate, humanity is using up the earth's resources faster than they can be replenished, according to a research group that tracks annual human consumption.

On this year's "Earth Overshoot Day" which was yesterday, it was announced that people have used up a full year's worth of the earth's resources, two days earlier than last year.However, the case is even more striking for Turkey. World Wildlife Fund Turkey has released a statement announcing that Turkey has used up all its yearly natural supplies as of July 11.

According to Global Footprint Network, there are key points to stop overusing the earth's natural resources.

The first one is to decrease the use of automobiles by 50 percent and the total traveled distance by 30 percent. According to predictions, if the carbon footprint and food waste declines 50 percent and people start to get only the necessary calories, the overreach day will extend to 38 days.

The statement read as: "We might not feel any difference in our lives today but we will surely see the devastating results in the future. The earth pays the price of overusing natural resources of the world and each individual has a duty to stop it. Climate change, wildfires, untimely and unnatural rain fall, excessive heat, drought and floods are all the results of the over usage of natural resources. It is high time to begin adopting a sustainable lifestyle and use nature as little as possible."