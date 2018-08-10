Turkey's first ecological toy museum to open in Samsun

Back in the day, children played with toys that their parents made for them from wood and other materials that could be found anywhere. But in time, children's toys became more and more based on plastic, and now it is hardly possible to find a toy that is not made of harmful chemical materials that are threatening children's health.

To bring children more environmentally friendly toys, the Black Sea region city of Samsun is getting ready to open Turkey's first ecological toy museum that will feature wooden toys.

The museum is planned to be open in September 2018 and will house over 300 wooden toys made by 63 year-old Salih Tok.

Tok, who has been making eco-toys for children in his studio for more than 15 years, aims to take his visitors for a walk down memory lane while enabling children to play with toys that are not harmful to their health.

"The museum will be both a toy-making workshop and a place that displays the toys. Children will come here and play with the toys and even make their own toys," said Tok.