Ottoman-era candy revived for upcoming Qurban Bayram celebration

It is a long standing tradition to offer sweet treats to the guests that come to your house during Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha in Arabic. During Qurban Bayram, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, the tradition which is usually identified with Eid al-Fıtr also applies and colorful candy of different flavors are served to guests from seven to 70.

To bring Ottoman-style candy and traditions back, candy makers in Edirne, former capital of the empire, have begun working day and night to meet the demand.

"As candy makers of Edirne, we are working double shifts to keep up with the orders until the Qurban Bayram. All this candy is handmade so it takes time and craftsmanship," said Arif Meriç, a local candy producer.

Meriç and his chefs are not only preparing candy for Qurban Bayram but other traditional sweets that will adorn people's holiday tables.

"We are making a special Turkish delight just for Qurban Bayram. We also have almond paste, Kavala cookies and of course baklava. There is a great demand for all these sweets so we are racing against the clock," Meriç said.