   
LIFE
CATEGORIES

British woman survives 10 hours in the sea by singing after falling off Adriatic cruise ship

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PULA, Croatia
Published
In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2018, a woman who identified herself as Kay from England, center, is escorted by rescuers from a Croatian Coast Guard vessel in the port in Pula, Croatia. (AP Photo)
In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2018, a woman who identified herself as Kay from England, center, is escorted by rescuers from a Croatian Coast Guard vessel in the port in Pula, Croatia. (AP Photo)

The rescuers of a British woman who fell from a cruise ship and spent 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night say it's a miracle that she's alive.

The captain of the Croatian rescue ship that found Kay Longstaff, 46, floating some 95 kilometers (60 miles) off Croatia's coast says "luckily for her we saw her immediately because she raised and waved her hands when she saw us."

Lovro Oreskovic tells the Glas Istre portal on Monday that Longstaff told the crew that she practices yoga and that she sang while floating to stay awake.

She says she fell from the back of the Norwegian Star cruise ship shortly before midnight Saturday. Some 10 hours later, she was rescued and taken to a hospital in the town of Pula.

Local media reported that she did not have any injuries but suffered from hypothermia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Life Italian actress Asia Argento &mdash; one of the most prominent activists...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS