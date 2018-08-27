Popular business conference to focus on culture

The 6th People Make the Brand Conference will be held at Istanbul's Fairmont Quasar on Nov. 30.

The conference will bring together leading human resources and communications professionals from Turkey and around the world.

This year's event will focus on "organizational culture." There will be presentations on the strategic approaches of local and global employer brands, along with the recent developments and trends in the field.

It will also organize a special session for young people this year. Some 200 university students are expected to attend the "People Make the Brand Campus" session.

The annual event also shares the findings of the Universum - Most Attractive Employers of Turkey Survey, which plays an important role for employer brands establishing a road map for development and is carried out with the participation of 1.8 million young people in 61 countries around the world.

It aims to provide the audience with the opportunity to gain first-hand insights into some leading organizations' winning practices in different industries. Participants will have the opportunity to get into why and how these companies have executed strategic and sustainable people practices, which have contributed significantly to their organizational successes.

Evrim Kuran, the curator of the conference, said: "Every year, we welcome participants with important themes. We try to predict what will be on the industry's agenda in the coming years through discussions. We present the business world's view of people, together with researches with some of the strong names of the sector.

"We will be exploring 'culture,' which will be discussed more and more in the upcoming editions of People Make the Brand. We will also be marking a first this year with the inauguration of 'People Make the Brand Campus.' It will be a special session for young people, preparing to enter the business world. We will provide them with information on the points of view of employers, the 21st-century skills needed for a good career and how employability may be improved. Our list of speakers will feature some big names this year."