Turkish drum legend nominated as UNESCO Living Human Treasure

Adem Göçer from Kırşehir province is known as a drum legend in Abdal culture, a sociocultural group found mainly in central and western Anatolia who follow an itinerant lifestyle. Thanks to his unique talent, Göçer has been nominated for the title of Living Human Treasure under UNESCO's Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Göçer, who started his drumming career by hitting stove pipes, tin cans and plastic bottles and mastered his talent by playing side by side with his grandfather and father, has performed in numerous concerts and festivals both at home and abroad with the Kırşehir Community for Masters of Music and Dance, an organization trying to keep Abdal culture alive.

Striving to advance this art he inherited from his grandfather so it might continue from generation to generation by teaching it to his son and grandson, Göçer has also captured the hearts of people with his modesty, the most important characteristic of Abdal musicians.

Recognized as a drum legend in Kırşehir, Adem Göçer, 60, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that everyone in his family played drums and zurna, and that he started his career as a drummer at a young age by playing with stove pipes and plastic bottles.

Highlighting that there is no master, assistant or apprentice in this profession, Göçer said when they were young, they learned by playing with tin cans, bins and stove pipes, adding he started playing with 5-kilogram olive oil cans and stove pipes. "Of course, we had teachers. It was our elders who made us curious. Don't those who play drums and sing beautifully in weddings make you curious?" Göçer asked. "I have been playing drums for about 50 years. I started playing with my father at the age of 10. My dad played clarion, and I played drums with him. From that day on, I have provided services in weddings, festivals, concerts and events requested by our government."

Explaining that he tried to teach this profession inherited from his grandfather to his son and grandchildren as well, Göçer said his grandchildren are currently studying but have also taken an interest in his profession. "From our grandfather to our father, from him to me, from me to my son and from my son to his son. This has been going on for five generations. It actually dates back even further," Göçer noted. "The drum my grandfather left was handed down to me. This is an art in our country. This is an instrument of dialogue between our people. So, we refuse to give it up."

Göçer recalled that he joined the community in 2005 and participated in concerts in many countries, including Germany, Japan and Thailand, as well as local concerts. "We were invited to the Drum Festival in Thailand. We returned home with good memories and awards. They gave me the appreciation of the Thai government," he added.

Göçer stressed that the credit for his nomination as a Living Human Treasure should entirely be given to his elders. "My chief executives, teachers and relevant parties nominated me. What can I say? I can only bow in respect and show my love," Göçer said, expressing his utmost gratitude for those who nominated and evaluated him.

The Deputy Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Eyüp Temur said they applied to ministry last year to nominate Göçer, who has been in the community since 2005, for the title and that the ministry submitted the relevant documents to UNESCO in this regard.

Temur stated that Göçer is admired for his heartfelt performances. "After Neşet Ertaş, we want to have a second Living Human Treasure in Kırşehir. TRT already invited him to the living Human Treasure Program," he continued. "Göçer plays the drums, but he does not play them like any other drummer. It feels like he is inside the drum. He incorporates his emotions and mimics them through the instrument. He is quite renowned for his soulful playing."