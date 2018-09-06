Waterfest Istanbul: Best way to end summer in the city

Surrounded by seas on three sides and home to the famous Bosporus, water is an integral part of Istanbul.

Although huge and often chaotic, the city offers ample opportunities for water sports and events in the Marmara and Black seas as well as at the famous Golden Horn.

To celebrate Istanbul's water sports culture that goes back all the way to the Ottoman Empire, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Spor Istanbul are organizing the city's biggest water sports festival at Maltepe Orhangazi Şehir Parkı this weekend. The International Istanbul Water Sports Festival (WATERFEST) will be held on Sept. 8 and 9. The event will take place in a 40,000 square meter area, hosting professional athletes and some 250,000 sports fans.

Throughout the two-day event, a total of 2,650 professional athletes, including 130 international sports figures, will compete in events like swimming, dragon boat racing, water polo, flyboarding, sailing, rowing and underwater racing. The best part of the event is that entry to WATERFEST will be free. The athletes and fans participating in the event will be able to enjoy extreme water sports performances, competitions, concerts, live music, and other activities. The aim of the WATERFEST is to help introduce Istanbul to the rest of the world.

For further information on the festival, visit www.spor.istanbul.