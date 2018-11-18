Commander-in-Crap: Trump toilet brushes for sale on Etsy

A pretty controversial product has been put on sale on Etsy.

With orange "hair" bristling in the air, Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes fresh from New Zealand made headlines on the handmade goods platform, with delivery times exceeding six weeks due to "overwhelming" demand.





The slogan of the unique product also includes a clear reference to the well-known slogan of the real estate mogul-turned-president: "Make Your Toilet Great Again."

The artisanal brushes are price-tagged 35.70 New Zealand dollars ($24.49), with shipping cost an additional 35.70.

So, if you are a hardline Democrat or staunch Trump foe with $50 to spend on a toilet brush, you can get yours here.