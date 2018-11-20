Millenniums-old Bayat rug-weaving art lives on in Turkey’s Afyonkarahisar

Locals in western Turkey's Afyonkarahisar have been keeping a milenniums-old rug-weaving tradition alive with the support of the district governorate.

The main source of income for locals of Bayat, named after the Bayat tribe of Oghuz Turks, is weaving traditional handmade rugs.

The colorful rugs with traditional motifs are made of sheep wool and madder root, and reflect the cultural richness that Turks carried from Central Asia to Anatolia.

The special herbs used in coloring the rug threads are collected from the mountains and boiled together with plain strings to give them their natural color. Later, the individual strings are dried on a hanger and later used to make the handmade traditional carpets.

Deputy District Governor of Bayat Ahmet Nuri Demir told Anadolu Agency that the rug weaving has been a tradition for all Turkish tribes, but especially developed in the Bayat tribe.

"Wool threads are turned into handicrafts carpets in the hands of the women of Bayat," Demir said, adding that the rug motifs reflect the emotions of the women who made them.

"The most important feature of Bayat rugs is that they are long lasting," he added.

Demir said the rug-weaving tradition is being kept alive by only a handful of artisans in the town.

"They're very difficult to weave. We have only six to seven weavers right now. We have only one madder root painter. We're trying to increase these numbers," he said.

Oghuz Turks are a Western Turkic people that speak an Oghuz dialect of Turkish. They began migrating west from the Aral steppes in the 11th and 13th centuries and spread across central Asia. The Bayat tribe is a Oghuz tribe that today lives in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkmenistan.