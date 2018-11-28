Former Miss Moscow becomes queen of Malaysia

Former Miss Moscow Oksana Voyevodina has become the queen of Malaysia after marrying Malaysian King Muhammad V in a luxurious wedding in Moscow's Barvikha district on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Russian model reportedly converted to Islam before marrying the king. After changing her religion, she took the name "Rihana" and shared a photograph of herself on her Twitter account with a headscarf covering her hair.

A graduate of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Voyevodina previously worked as a model in China and Thailand and won the Moscow beauty title in 2015.

The royal bride said that she realized her beauty during her years in university.

"I was the tallest and the thinnest person in the class during the high school years. I was a little bit upset because of that. In university, I realized that this is the strong side of myself," Voyevodina said.

The king of Malaysia, whose full name is Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra ibni Tengku Ismail Petra, received his higher education in the U.K. He graduated from Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in 1991 and went on to study at several other colleges in the U.K., Canada and Germany, including the European Business School in London.

Muhammad V was proclaimed Sultan of Kelantan in 2010. He was sworn in as King of Malaysia in 2016 at the age of 47, becoming one of the country's youngest monarchs.

Voyevodina is Muhammed V's second wife. The king's first marriage was in 2004 with a Thai woman who assumed the married name of Tengku Zubaidah binti Tengku Norudin bin Tengku Muda. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 2008.

Malaysia is the only country in the world that have a rotational monarchy, which has been the country's regime since it won independence from Britain in 1957.