Happy Tomtom New Year Festival kicks off on Dec 14

Leading designers and brands, new tastes and some entertaining parties will all come together at Tomtom Kırmızı, during this year's Happy Tomtom New Year Festival. The festival, organized by Tomtom Designhood, will bring together design, architecture, art, entertainment, events and shopping. It will be a new meeting point for those who want to get inspired by designers, explore new brands in the city and buy new year gifts.





The festival will be held between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 at Tomtom Kırmızı, a venue that enchants visitors with its impressive architecture, an elegant façade and a yard with a view of the historical French orphanage.

About the venue

The Tomtom neighborhood has hosted the Venice Palace, Italian Embassy, Russian Embassy, French Palace, French Embassy and Dutch Embassy for more than 100 years. It continues to host many consulates and foreign schools while bringing design, art, entertainment, taste, architecture, events and shopping under the name of Tomtom Designhood. Located at the junction point of Galata, Karaköy and Çukurcuma, there are three different projects in the Tomtom Neighborhood – Tomtom Gardens, Tomtom Kırmızı and Tomtom Corners.