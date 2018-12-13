With its exquisite smell and color, Turkish rose grown in Bolu

Roses, with their varied colors and amazing smell, are considered to be the symbol of love and sympathy.

Roasa Osiria, a rare type of rose that grows in western Turkey's Bolu, is known for its beautiful smell and is often called the "Turkish rose" because it comes in red and white, similar to the colors of the Turkish flag.

The roses are grown in a 600-square-meter greenhouse in Bolu. The Provincial Directorate of Park and Gardens grow these roses and are working to increase their popularity in Turkey.

Although the rose is abundant in Germany and the U.K., it is not commonly grown in Turkey. With their velvety petals and a scent which is similar to that of an apple, Turkish roses stand out from other species.