'Our Home Earth' teaches children how to save the planet

We have already used up most of our planet's resources and with every passing year, Earth becomes less able to sustain life. For a better future, it is important to teach our children the importance of sustainability and control our consumption habits.

The TEMA Foundation, IKEA Turkey and the Ministry of National Education jointly initiated the "Evimiz Dünya" (Our Home Earth) project to raise awareness of sustainability and consumption among children.

The project's primary aim is to promote conscious consumption at homes and teach children how to save energy.

The project features in-class and outdoor activities for primary school children as well as entertaining digital games.

Since its inception in January 2017, "Our Home Earth" has reached more than 7,000 students in 20 provinces in Turkey.

Next year, the scope of the project will expand and hold events at IKEA stores around the country

.