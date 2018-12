If you haven't found the perfect gift for your loved ones, here is a suggestion for you: German-based jewelry, pen and watch manufacturer Montblanc has just launched its newest pen, which comes with a price tag of 1.9 million euros (approximately $2.18 million).

The company launched its latest extravaganza, three pens equipped with six-carat diamonds, a ruby and a sapphire each in Beijing, China.

Besides for the jewels, the pens are also decorated with dragon motifs.