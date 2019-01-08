Infant swimmers conquer the world of water before standing up on their feet

Parents who believe that swimming training contributes to the intelligence, balance, coordination and perceptual talents of their babies and affects their development positively direct their children to infant swimming courses that start as young as 2 months old.

The courses for infant swimming, which is said to add balance, coordination and motor skills, strengthen muscles, improve lungs, support psychological and social development, increase self-confidence and regulate eating, gas and sleep problems, are of interest to many parents.

This sport, which strengthens the bond between the parent and baby, is also suggested for autistic and other special children.

Infant swimming instructor Elif Asena Kılıç told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the swimming training begins with 2-month-old babies and lasts until the age of 5.

Noting the earlier the swimming training is started, the more beneficial it will be, Kılıç remarked, "It is so important that the muscle development, physical activity and social development of babies should start at an early age. They advance one step ahead of their peers."

Kılıç stressed that swimming is beneficial in children who have eating and sleep disorders. "When children who continue the course permanently routinize swimming, these problems may disappear."

Trainer Kılıç mentioned that babies can adapt water easily and continued, "The reflexes that come from the mother's womb continue until a certain month. Therefore, babies adapt in water without any difficulty. However, children who have hydrophobia or are older than a certain age can experience difficulty in adapting. This is one of our areas of expertise. It is a part of our job to make children conquer their swimming fear, make the ones who have hydrophobia and do not like water love water and to teach them how to swim."

She said that they got reactions from parents like, "I wish we'd started swimming lessons earlier." She added, "Parents who usually start the swimming courses after the age of 2 are sad about this situation. They wish they had started earlier."

Beyza Tuzinoğlu, one of the infant swimming trainers, said that she is very pleased to work with babies. Stating that the swimming has many important benefits, Tuzinoğlu added, "Swimming strengthens their immunity, physically skeletal development and muscle development. They are also improved socially. In addition, it is a good event in order to strengthen their emotional bonds with their parents."