Pera Museum becomes colorful address for children on winter break

The Pera Museum Learning Programs invites all children to attend their winter break workshops that will be held between Jan. 19 and Feb. 1. Designed for children aged 4-6 and 7-12 and inspired by the exhibitions "Parajanov with Sarkis" and "The Time Needs Changing," the workshops are a colorful alternative for those who want to spend their holidays partaking in an entertaining program.

While the workshops the "Stage is Yours: Make Your Own Puppet," "Start the Play," "Blocks of Emotions" and "My Lucky Totem" are for children aged 4 to 6; "Film Camera," "Moving Portraits," "Skateboard Park," "Digital Surf Game," "Change and Time: Philosophy Workshop," "Tear, Detach and Attach: Collage Workshop with Artist Gökçe İrten" and the "Dance and Movement Workshop" are organized for children aged 7 to 12.

The workshops are meant to provide participants with both quality time and fun time. Children will experience new techniques such as collage and lenticular printing in the workshops as well create a body of work.

Children to design stage out of recycled materials

In the "Stage is Yours: Make Your Own Puppet" workshop, for the 4-6 age group, the children will design a play and puppets after examining movie scene drafts, costumes, objects and paintings produced by famous director Sergei Parajanov. They will create their own scenes and decors with recycling materials, colorful ethylene-vinyl acetate sheets and pasteboards.





Children learn the details of collage technique in "Tear, Detach and Attach: Collage Workshop" with Artist Gökçe ‹rten.

In the "Blocks of Emotions" workshop, inspired by artist society Raqs Media Collective's "The Time Needs Changing" exhibition, children will illustrate what they feel during the day through cube blocks and play a game by moving these cubes.

In the "My Lucky Totem" workshop, participants will examine artist Nilbar Güreş's work, which is made from skirts and goes from the floor to the ceiling. The children will then design their own totems with colorful pasteboards and paints.

Technology, philosophy workshops for older children

In the "Film Camera" workshop prepared for the 7 to 12 age group, children will talk about cinema through Parajanov's films and works. They will also design film machine mechanisms, drawing their own film strips.

In the "Moving Portraits" workshop, children will work on photographs with 3D lenticular printing technique and produce 3D and moving versions of their portraits, creating optical illusions.

Some children will also explore "RMB City" and "Surf at RMB, city game" in artist Cao Fei's "The Time Needs Changing" exhibition and then produce their own games within the context of the "Digital Surf Game" workshop, with the chance to design a skateboard track in the Skateboard Park. The experience-based "Change and Time: Philosophy" workshop directs children to think of the concept of change. While the "Dance and Movement" Workshop helps participants strengthen their bonds with art by developing balance and coordination, children learn the details of collage technique in "Tear, Detach and Attach: Collage Workshop" with Artist Gökçe İrten.