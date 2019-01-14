Turkish gamers most dedicated in the world

When it comes to video games, you cannot find more dedicated and competitive ones than the Turkish gamers. It turns out that Turkish gamers are among the top three in the world – after Russian and Polish players – who spend more time playing video games.

On Turkey's gaming sector and the profiles of Turkish gamers, Cevher Eryürek, director of Gaming Istanbul fair, said there are 20 million mobile and 11 million computer-gaming console players in the country.

According to Eryürek, since Turkey stands out with its young population, the gaming sector is shaped by the needs of the young gamers. "Turkey's game exports grew 40 percent in 2017 and reached $775 million. In 2018, this number is highly likely to hit $1 billion," she added.

A number of universities in Turkey, including Bahçeşehir University, Bilgi University, İpek University and İzmir University of Economics, run programs that focus on game developing.

The Middle East Technical University and Hacettepe University, two of Turkey's top universities, are also gearing up to open similar program. In addition, there are almost 600 companies, large and small, that develop mobile and computer games.

Eryürek added that video games not only appeal to youngsters but to all ages, which has helped the video game sector grow very rapidly.