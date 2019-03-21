Erdoğan highlights unity in Nevruz message

To celebrate Nevruz, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan released a message yesterday. In his message Erdoğan highlighted the importance of Nevruz, saying that it is a day to bring all differences together in the same pot and embrace past and future in unity and solidarity."We, the representatives of a civilization which considers differences as richness and assumes values such as peace, kindness, love and brotherhood as an identity, will continue to defend the spirit of resurrection that Nevruz heralds," Erdoğan said, adding they will continue to fight for the values the people of Turkey cherish despite the unrest in the region as well as the world.

"I wish Nevruz, the herald of spring, to be celebrated in every corner of our country, as well as the sister countries with which we share a common culture as a festival of love and friendship," Erdoğan said in his message.

He further shared his wishes for Nevruz to bring goodness and beauty to Turkey and its people and wished everyone a happy Nevruz.