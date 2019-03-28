Extreme athletes to kitesurf at Lake Tuz

The Red Bull Salt Rush is bringing a brand new kitesurfing experience to Turkey as extreme athletes will show their best moves on water and on salt! The event is scheduled to take place at Central Anatolia's Lake Tuz on May 25 and May 26.

The event is claimed to be Turkey's toughest kiteboarding event where extreme athletes from all around the world will travel for a unique experience.

The race will be held at Lake Tuz, Turkey's second largest lake and one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world. Kite surfers will be tested for durability as well as for their talents on 20-kilometer parkour.

World-renowned kite surfers, including the current Red Bull Salt Rush world champion, Bruna Kajiya will participate in the event. Interested athletes who want to take part in this challenge can apply on RedBull.com/SaltRush.