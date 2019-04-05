Turkish NGO receives award for empowering children

The U.S.-based Global Fund for Children's Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership Award was given to Guatemala's Asociacion Generando (ASOGEN) and the Turkish nongovernmental organization (NGO) Mavi Kalem for their efforts to support disadvantaged children, especially girls.

The award was accepted by Mavi Kalem's Vice Chairwoman Gamze Karadağ. Commenting on the award, Filiz Ayla, the general director of Mavi Kalem, said this award means so much to them as they have been working with children, especially girls, who live under risk. Ayla said the foundation aims to help children to have a voice and strengthen them, enabling them to access information and knowledge while encouraging them to continue their education. Ayla also highlighted that the award will motivate them to work harder and reach more disadvantaged children.

A former board chairwoman of Global Fund for Children and former Hewlett Foundation board member, as well as a Hewlett family member, Juliette Gimon - who passed away last year was committed to improving the lives of children and youth around the world and to enhancing the effectiveness of global philanthropy.

For the first time this year, the Global Fund for Children decided to present the Juliette Gimon awards to recognize innovative grassroots organizations around the world that are positively impacting children in especially challenging circumstances.