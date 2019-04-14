Turkey’s Kalyon, Demirören heirs tie the knot in Istanbul wedding

Vice chairman of the executive board of Turkey's Kalyon Group Haluk Kalyoncu tied the knot late Saturday with Yelda Demirören, daughter of Demirören Group's board chairman Yıldırım Demirören.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan acted as the marriage witnesses during a ceremony held at Istanbul's lavish Çırağan Palace, while mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mevlüt Uysal performed the marriage ceremony.

Known figures from political, business and art circles were among nearly 2,000 attendees.

Kalyon Group is a Turkish conglomerate, with major interests in construction. The company is also the owner of the Turkuvaz Media Group, the parent organization of Daily Sabah that also includes Sabah newspaper and major Turkish TV channels AHaber and ATV.

The Demirören Group, in which Demirören serves as board chairman, is active in the energy, mining, manufacturing, construction, tourism and real estate sectors. The group added Doğan Group's media properties, including Hürriyet and Posta newspapers and TV stations Kanal D and CNN Türk, to their portfolio in 2018. It previously acquired Turkish newspapers Milliyet and Vatan from Doğan in May 2011. The holding also owns a licensed website providing Iddaa betting options.