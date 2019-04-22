Spring to blossom in Ankara with Floralfest

Floralfest, an event to bring together nature and creativity, will be open in the capital Ankara on May 3.

Organized for the first time by Grapevent the three-day festival will be held at the city's Armada shopping mall.

It will bring together the fascinating colors of flowers, design and will host the most creative flower designers and boutique flower sellers in Turkey.

With Floralfest, Armada will turn into a colorful world of fragrances. The festival will feature more than 35 boutique flower sellers, landscape designers, concept gardens and designer booths. Special workshops, live performances and music throughout the whole day will welcome participants, and flower and bouquet trends will be followed closely.

On May 4, a celebration for Hıdrellez, which is the harbinger of spring, will be organized with the participation of the Ahırkapı Roman Orchestra, and spring will be welcomed in with flowers and wishes.

There will also be a Do it Yourself (DIY) workshop at the festival. The program will look to inspire people who love gardening and house decoration. In addition, there will be aromatherapy and cosmetic cream-making workshops. Soon-to-be-married couples can also visit the event to pick the right flowers and bouquet for their wedding, with the help of expert florists. The details about the event can be found on the Floralfest website and on event social media accounts.