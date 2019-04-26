Tulip field social media hit, draws visitors before harvest

Tulips are mostly associated with the Netherlands, but a little known fact is that tulips are indeed native to Anatolia. In April and May, hundreds of thousands of tulips decorate Turkey's cities and bring color to the lives of its people.

A tulip field in the central Anatolian city of Konya, however, has taken the tulip game to the next level by opening its doors to tourists who want to walk around and enjoy tulips of all colors. Owned by a private company, the tulip field is located 50 kilometers from the city center. It covers an area of 500 decares, featuring 130 different tulip species.

The tulip field has welcomed thousands of visitors from Turkey as well as all from all over the world, including Ukraine, Russia and Germany, in the past two weeks. Flocked by photography enthusiasts and nicknamed the "rainbow on the ground," the field is surely a feast for the eyes.

The tulips are planted in September and October and usually harvested towards the end of April. However, as this year the winter was harsh and the tulips have not yet the opportunity to see the sun, some of them are yet to blossom. If the weather improves, the tulips will be harvested next week and the field will be prepared for the next season. So if you want to see the tulips on this unique field, this is the last call!

Tourists usually learn about the field online and book their tickets to Konya. Nikolai Pavel said they wanted to visit the field as it is known all over the world. "The internet is packed with photos of this field and we decided to pay a visit. I think this is one of the most famous sights in Turkey. It is surely magnificent. We have taken like thousands of photos."

Svetlana Odnovolenko, a Russian who usually travels to the south of Turkey during summer, decided to pay a visit to Konya first this year. "I am shocked by the visual feast the field offers. I am extremely happy to be able to see millions of flowers in one place."