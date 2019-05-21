Season kicks off at world's top kitesurfing beach in Muğla

Surrounded by seas on the three sides and covered with numerous streams, Turkey is blessed with many opportunities when it comes to water sports. Wind and kitesurfing are some of the most popular water sports in Turkey, drawing hundreds of thousands of tourists to the western and southern part of the country every year.

Akçapınar Beach in Muğla's Gökova Bay is one of the kitesurfing hot spots in southern Turkey, famous for its wind called "Deli Mehmet" (Crazy Mehmet).

Thanks to this local wind, the beach welcomes more than 150,000 surfers from around the world every year. Considered one of the top three kitesurfing centers, Akçapınar features some 3.5 kilometers of beach and provides surfers and beginners a safe place to practice in its shallow sea.

The local wind Deli Mehmet begins to blow in the first weeks of April and reaches its peak in June and September. The wind starts to blow at 11 a.m. and ends around 7 p.m.

Offering insight into kitesurfing, trainer Yavuz Aksakal said: "Controlling the kite with its strings, a kitesurfer tries to get on their feet with the help of a board. It is a mixture of sailing, wakeboarding and surfing. As long as you follow the rules, kitesurfing is not a dangerous sport." Aksakal added that Akçapınar and beaches in Brazil and the Dominican Republic are among the top three kitesurfing destinations in the world. "What makes Akçapınar different from other kitesurfing centers is its shallow water that allows beginners to take up the sport quickly."

Children of all ages as long as they are over 30 kilograms, as well as adults can try kitesurfing. For beginners, the kitesurfing center in Akçapınar offers a three-day training course and then the amateur kitesurfers are able to continue their training by themselves or with a trainer by renting a kite and board.