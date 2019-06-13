Festival for adults who never grew old

Turkey's one and only hobby and activity festival, the Big Boyz Festival is returning to Istanbul for the third time this weekend.

Organized with the motto "toys for adults," the festival will offer participants a chance to try out the newest technology devices as well as do sports, ride motorcycles and drive the latest cars. Since the festival coincides with Father's Day, it can be a great opportunity to surprise your father.

The festival area covers over 15,000 square meters and will also stage live music. DJs Burak Yeter, Levent Özbay and renowned bands like Yüksek Sadakat and Grup Dayımlar will perform at the event.

Festivalgoers will have an opportunity to ride the latest Mercedes-Benz SUV and Lotus. Also, famous motorcycle Harley Davidson will organize a parade, during which participants will be able to check the legendary motorcycles.

With the latest virtual reality (VR) technologies, participants will enjoy the new age gaming while discovering their talents in metal and woodwork. To enjoy all these activities and "toys for adults," you are invited to Kemer Country Club in Istanbul on June 15 and 16.