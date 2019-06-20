Baby fox hit by car finds new life in Turkey

A baby fox which had fractured its hind legs after being hit by a car in central Turkey is on the road to recovery. Surgery to insert a platinum rod into her legs was performed successfully, İsmail Şentepe, a veterinarian, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday. The two-month-old kit was found wounded near a highway in the town of Ortahisar of the Nevşehir province. Şentepe said the animal had remained hungry long after the accident and will take at least 45 days to regain her health. She will be released back into nature then. Turkey is famous for treating animals with care. Many municipalities across the country have helplines that rescue wounded animals.