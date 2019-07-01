Superstitions busted: Four-leaf clover

Mankind can do anything for a little bit of luck. For centuries, people have look for charms, chants and prayers - hoping to find some kind of luck that will make everything in life a little easier for them.

One of the most sought-out lucky charms is four-leaf clovers as they are rare in nature. Some say that the odds of finding a four-leaf clover is one in 10,000. The four leaves represent hope, faith, love and most importantly luck. Hence, this rare lucky charm has become one of the most common luck symbols in the western world.

But how did this rarity in nature became a symbol of luck? Well, we can trace it far back, back to the Bible's story of creation.

According to a Christian legend, when Eve learned she was being expelled from the Garden of Eden, she took a four-leaf clover with her in order not to forget how great paradise was. Also, the number four has an important place in Christianity as the cross has four corners. So, it is not surprising that the Christians favor the four-leaf clover to the shamrock, which only has three leaves.

The origins of this superstition can only be traced to the Irish folklore. Back in the day, the Druids, priests and magicians in Celtic culture, as they are believed to cure illness and carry out rituals by using four-leaf clovers. Moreover, in ancient Egypt, when people were getting married, they would be given a four-leaf clover as a sign of a blessed union and a representation of their undying love for each other.

Today, people believe that four-leaf clovers are lucky charms as well as a tool to drive off evil. Well, there is no reason not to believe that four-leaf clovers are lucky charms so keep an eye for them whenever you are in the countryside.