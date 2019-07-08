Nature boosts imaginative skills of children

A confident, happy and successful future is possible through nature. Let your children go out more. Children spend their days in front of TVs, phones, tablets or games consoles. As a result, antisocial, technology-addicted individuals whose imagination is completely suppressed are raised. Liv Hospital Child Health and Diseases Specialist Emre Çenesiz said that children should spend time outdoors.

Let them carry their bags

Nature will increase children's imagination and reveal significant potential in them. Therefore, we should take our children out into nature at every opportunity, introduce them to nature and teach them to love and protect nature. Many studies have shown that children who are away from nature until the age of 12 do not care about nature in the future. They should do sports like hiking and have a pleasant time. Surely, there are many things in nature which we need to pay attention to. Here are some of them: *Keep children, especially the dynamic ones, within your sight.

*Pay attention to children's clothes. Instead of short pants or t-shirts, make them wear long-sleeved t-shirts and long, comfortable trousers and hiking shoes.

*Give them a backpack which is a size that they can carry with them. Carrying their needs in their own backpacks is very important in terms of responsibility awareness.

*The backpack must contain water and healthy snacks. It will be healthy to have a variety of fresh fruits and sandwiches prepared at home instead of store-bought products.

*It will also be beneficial to eat cereal-type food the night before the walk.

You should not forget to put a jacket in their backpacks so that they can wear it if they get cold outdoors.

desire for adventure

In children around four, individual thinking becomes more evident and awareness toward the environment increases. Children at this age are very active. One way to trigger the ability to control this activeness is to do sports.

From the age of five, the child becomes even more suitable for sports. Sports activities that do not cause excessive fatigue and meet the need of the child's play contributes to physical and mental development.

A sense of adventure makes itself felt in adolescence. Adolescents who do sports learn how to control their reactions about winning and losing. They improve on focusing their attention at one point. The desire for adventure will be satisfied to some extent. Self-confidence develops.

Children of school age show increased interest in friends and want to form a group. Sports activities are very useful in meeting these demands. As they also love the behavior of self-testing at these ages, doing sports gives them an opportunity to do so.



Be careful of insect stings





Bee stings in the trachea, eyelid and mouth carry serious risks.



While more time is spent in nature with picnics that increase due to hot temperature, bees, ticks, insects and mosquito bites endanger health, especially children's health.

It is very important for people who want to enjoy the summer months as a family to be careful about this issue.

Bee stings

In the summer months, stings from honey, yellow, wild and large bees are often seen. Large bees can be more dangerous than smaller wild bees. Bee stings in the trachea, eyelid and mouth carry serious risk. Although pain, swelling and redness may occur after bee stings, it may rarely cause nausea, vomiting and dizziness. If these symptoms are observed, a doctor should be seen immediately. In the case of bee stings, if the bee has left the stinger inside, it must be removed with clean tweezers. Since honeybees usually leave their stinger inside, if they can be taken out before the venom passes into the blood, the pain complaints will be less severe. Bee stings should be thoroughly disinfected with soap and water, and scratching should be avoided. Antihistaminic creams recommended by the doctor depending on the severity of pain after insertion may be used.

Symptoms of tick bites

Ticks are red-brown parasites which are 5 millimeters to 1.2 centimeters long, have five to six flat-oval shaped legs, and cannot fly and jump. They are mostly seen in dense grass and shrubs and animal housing spaces. Ticks that are active between April and October should be paid attention to. Symptoms begin to appear within three days of a tick bite.

Redness can be seen in eyes and face, and point bleeding may occur on the chest. Furthermore, there may also be serious bleeding disorders such as a subcutaneous hemorrhage, nose bleeding and blood in feces or urine. The symptoms follow after a tick bite are loss of appetite, headache, high fever, common muscle aches, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

You should not walk barefoot around animal shelters or places where ticks can live, should not wear short clothes and prefer light colored and long clothes. The body should be periodically examined for ticks. Ticks stick to the body and should be taken off as if removing nails by moving them right and left with a forceps without crushing and tearing their mouths.